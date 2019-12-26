About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Overview and Introduction to the Physical Exam

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Chest Cavity and Lungs

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Anatomy of the Heart

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Mediastinum and Great Vessels

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Anatomy of the Neck

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Anatomy of the Abdomen

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Abdomen (Duodenum and Pancreas)

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Abdomen (Mesenteric Vessels, Retroperitoneum, and Kidneys)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Pelvis and Perineum

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

