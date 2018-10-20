Chevron Left
WARNING: THESE VIDEOS CONTAIN IMAGES OF HUMAN DISSECTION. MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. Human structure is important to all of us as it has been for millennia. Artists, teachers, health care providers, scientists and most children try to understand the human form from stick figure drawings to electron microscopy. Learning the form of people is of great interest to us – physicians, nurses, physician assistants, emergency medical services personnel and many, many others. Learning anatomy classically involved dissection of the deceased whether directly in the laboratory or from texts, drawings, photographs or videos. There are many wonderful resources for the study of anatomy. Developing an understanding of the human form requires significant work and a wide range of resources. In this course, we have attempted to present succinct videos of human anatomy. Some will find these images to be disturbing and these images carry a need to respect the individual who decided to donate their remains to benefit our teaching and learning. All of the dissections depicted in the following videos are from individuals who gave their remains to be used in the advancement of medical education and research after death to the Yale School of Medicine. The sequence of videos is divided into classic anatomic sections. Each video has a set of learning objectives and a brief quiz at the end. Following each section there is another quiz covering the entire section in order for you to test your knowledge. We hope these videos will help you better understand the human form, make time that you may have in the laboratory more worthwhile if you have that opportunity and help you develop an appreciation of the wonderful intricacies of people. ANATOMY OF THE CHEST, NECK, ABDOMEN, AND PELVIS WAS PRODUCED IN PART DUE TO THE GENEROUS FUNDING OF THE DAVID F. SWENSEN FUND FOR INNOVATION IN TEACHING. This work was supported in part by the Kaplow Family Fund, Yale School of Medicine. COURSE CURRICULUM: ANATOMY OF THE THORAX, HEART, ABDOMEN AND PELVIS RECOMMENDED TEXT GRAY’S ANATOMY FOR STUDENTS, RICHARD L DRAKE, ELSEVIER. ONLINE AND PRINT EDITIONS ADDITIONAL RESOURCE ATLAS OF HUMAN ANATOMY, FRANK H NETTER, ELSEVIER. ONLINE AND PRINT EDITIONS. We would like to thank all of those who have contributed to the creation of this course: Charles C Duncan, MD, Producer & Director, Professor of Neurosurgery, Pediatrics and Surgery (Anatomy), Yale School of Medicine William B Stewart, PhD, Associate Producer, Narration, Anatomist, Chief Section of Human Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Yale School of Medicine Shanta E Kapadia, MBBS, Anatomist, Lecturer in Anatomy, Section of Human Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Yale School of Medicine Linda Honan, PhD, Professor, Yale School of Nursing Harry R Aslanian, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine (Gastroenterology) Yale School of Medicine Jonathan Puchalski, MD, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine (Pulmonary), Yale School of Medicine Michael K. O’Brien, MD, PhD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, Yale School of Medicine Mahan Mathur, MD, Assistant Professor of Radiology and Bio-Medical Imaging, Yale School of Medicine Lei Wang, MLS & Kelly Perry, Technical, Yale Medical Library Anna Nasonova, Artist, Yale School of Architecture Rachel Hill, Artist and Technical, Yale College Philip Lapre, Technical, Section of Anatomy, Department of Surgery, Yale School of Medicine...

DP

Jul 7, 2020

IT IS AMAZING COURSE. IT IS DESIGNED SO PERFECTLY SO AS TO MAKE LEARNING EASY AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SUBJECT.THE CONTENT IS INTERESTING AND SUFFICIENT.A MUST DO COURSE FOR ALL MEDICAL STUDENTS.

AL

May 2, 2020

I attained so much knowledge from this course moreso than a whole semester of structure and function. The cadaver videos were the most helpful.You truly cannot learn anatomy from just a text book.

By fabio f d s

Oct 20, 2018

Muito bom, prático, informações relevantes. Recomendo especialmente para residentes de areas cirurgicas.

By Ignacio M

Aug 4, 2018

Excellent course! High quality resources that enabled me to study anatomy thoroughly. Congratulations and I hope to see more anatomy courses from such excellent professors!

By Maya M

Sep 30, 2018

very useful and the graphics were extremely clear

By Dinoosh D L

Jul 15, 2020

Excellent, comprehensive, engaging course tailored for medical students and medical professionals needing to brush-up their anatomy. Thank you University of Yale!

Dr Dinoosh De Livera

By AHMEDMOHAMMED A A

Feb 7, 2019

It is an outstanding course. It did highlight everything necessary for the topics. It helped me out very much in understanding the topics better than any other resources I used . THANKS YALE. THANKS COURSERA.

By Midalia M

Sep 26, 2018

This course overcome all my expectations and add some extra information that I miss out on when I was in the college.

By Pranjal J

Sep 8, 2018

its an amazing course. i highly recommend it for students. helped me clear a lot of concepts. wish i would have come across it during the first year.

By Denise S

Nov 25, 2019

I was a layman in anatomy and learned a great deal thanks to the useful lab videos and great explanations by the professors. I can highly recommend this course for anyone who wants to get an insight into anatomy or deepen their knowledge thereof. I guess it is suitable for a layman as well as for a medical professional.

By Valeriu D

Dec 18, 2018

Very well structured even for someone who's only beginning to learn about anatomy. There is a lot to learn on the side but both the videos and quizzes lead the student towards what they should learn, which is great! Many thanks to the entire team who put this together!

By Rashad J T M

Feb 26, 2019

Terrific course to review anatomy. Enjoyed learning from the course. Found the the Radiological videos and endoscopy videos really helpful in providing real world applications. Course instructors did wonderful job explaining and understanding material

By Anna K

Sep 9, 2018

As a teacher, teaching ME to my students, it gave me the great opportunity to learn new things and practice vocabulary

By Aarón H P S

Feb 11, 2019

Very well planned. Grate videos.

By Praisy P M

Feb 2, 2019

I was initially skeptical about the online course on Anatomy but God knows how interesting it was. The whole course was sculpted in such a way that is was easy to understand and grasp the concept. If you're a medical student and want to add an extra spice to your studies I say go for it because it's totally worth the time.

By Mohammad Q M

May 5, 2021

Out of all the Coursera courses I have completed, The Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis, offered by Yale University, was my favorite. The main thing that I liked about it is that it was very engaging, and I also liked how they added some questions about the video at the end of it. Another neat thing about it was that Yale had many resources for this course. However, one thing that I would change about it is that sometimes the narrator would go over the parts of the body and where they are located too quickly for me to take it in. Overall, this Anatomy course is simply awesome.

By Grace R

Jun 25, 2021

This course is an excellent overview of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. It focuses on the structures of these regions with an emphasis on dissection videos. There are useful diagrams within the lecture videos to assist with three-dimensional understanding of the anatomy, but some outside reference may be needed. The level is appropriate for someone who has previously taken an introductory anatomy course or who is studying with other resources simultaneously. The digital practical exams are engaging and each unit also has a multiple choice exam. There are no readings in this course.

By DESHMUKH A P

Jul 8, 2020

By Apeksha K

Dec 27, 2019

It is a great course that teaches what it promises. Glad to have the opportunity to learn from the best. The cadaveric dissections with labelled diagrams was a boon. Thank you!

By Nimra I

May 26, 2020

It was a very pleasant experience with wonderful instructors. I will like to have another course in similar domain as it is very useful in my career as a medical professional.

By Wong B

Aug 24, 2018

Wonderful experience for someone with no medical background yet wish to learn anatomy. THANK YOU

By Giuseppe I

Nov 7, 2018

The best course to understand Anatomy and Clinical Skills! Very Good!

By Luis E P M

Apr 25, 2019

Muy buen curso, con disecciones y aprendizajes in vivo del cadaver.

By Michael J P

Oct 31, 2018

Excellent. Helped me understand my job better. I am a Medical coder

By Thomas L

Sep 10, 2018

Excellent content, instruction, and clearly dissected videos.

By Stefan E

Jan 2, 2019

Very well presented. Relevant material for all clinicians.

By kyle j

Sep 18, 2018

Very helpful. I wanted cadaver anatomy, and this was

