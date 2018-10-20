DP
Jul 7, 2020
IT IS AMAZING COURSE. IT IS DESIGNED SO PERFECTLY SO AS TO MAKE LEARNING EASY AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SUBJECT.THE CONTENT IS INTERESTING AND SUFFICIENT.A MUST DO COURSE FOR ALL MEDICAL STUDENTS.
AL
May 2, 2020
I attained so much knowledge from this course moreso than a whole semester of structure and function. The cadaver videos were the most helpful.You truly cannot learn anatomy from just a text book.
By fabio f d s•
Oct 20, 2018
Muito bom, prático, informações relevantes. Recomendo especialmente para residentes de areas cirurgicas.
By Ignacio M•
Aug 4, 2018
Excellent course! High quality resources that enabled me to study anatomy thoroughly. Congratulations and I hope to see more anatomy courses from such excellent professors!
By Maya M•
Sep 30, 2018
very useful and the graphics were extremely clear
By Dinoosh D L•
Jul 15, 2020
Excellent, comprehensive, engaging course tailored for medical students and medical professionals needing to brush-up their anatomy. Thank you University of Yale!
Dr Dinoosh De Livera
By AHMEDMOHAMMED A A•
Feb 7, 2019
It is an outstanding course. It did highlight everything necessary for the topics. It helped me out very much in understanding the topics better than any other resources I used . THANKS YALE. THANKS COURSERA.
By Midalia M•
Sep 26, 2018
This course overcome all my expectations and add some extra information that I miss out on when I was in the college.
By Pranjal J•
Sep 8, 2018
its an amazing course. i highly recommend it for students. helped me clear a lot of concepts. wish i would have come across it during the first year.
By Denise S•
Nov 25, 2019
I was a layman in anatomy and learned a great deal thanks to the useful lab videos and great explanations by the professors. I can highly recommend this course for anyone who wants to get an insight into anatomy or deepen their knowledge thereof. I guess it is suitable for a layman as well as for a medical professional.
By Valeriu D•
Dec 18, 2018
Very well structured even for someone who's only beginning to learn about anatomy. There is a lot to learn on the side but both the videos and quizzes lead the student towards what they should learn, which is great! Many thanks to the entire team who put this together!
By Rashad J T M•
Feb 26, 2019
Terrific course to review anatomy. Enjoyed learning from the course. Found the the Radiological videos and endoscopy videos really helpful in providing real world applications. Course instructors did wonderful job explaining and understanding material
By Anna K•
Sep 9, 2018
As a teacher, teaching ME to my students, it gave me the great opportunity to learn new things and practice vocabulary
By Aarón H P S•
Feb 11, 2019
Very well planned. Grate videos.
By Praisy P M•
Feb 2, 2019
I was initially skeptical about the online course on Anatomy but God knows how interesting it was. The whole course was sculpted in such a way that is was easy to understand and grasp the concept. If you're a medical student and want to add an extra spice to your studies I say go for it because it's totally worth the time.
By Mohammad Q M•
May 5, 2021
Out of all the Coursera courses I have completed, The Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis, offered by Yale University, was my favorite. The main thing that I liked about it is that it was very engaging, and I also liked how they added some questions about the video at the end of it. Another neat thing about it was that Yale had many resources for this course. However, one thing that I would change about it is that sometimes the narrator would go over the parts of the body and where they are located too quickly for me to take it in. Overall, this Anatomy course is simply awesome.
By Grace R•
Jun 25, 2021
This course is an excellent overview of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis. It focuses on the structures of these regions with an emphasis on dissection videos. There are useful diagrams within the lecture videos to assist with three-dimensional understanding of the anatomy, but some outside reference may be needed. The level is appropriate for someone who has previously taken an introductory anatomy course or who is studying with other resources simultaneously. The digital practical exams are engaging and each unit also has a multiple choice exam. There are no readings in this course.
By DESHMUKH A P•
Jul 8, 2020
IT IS AMAZING COURSE. IT IS DESIGNED SO PERFECTLY SO AS TO MAKE LEARNING EASY AND COVERS ALL ASPECTS OF SUBJECT.THE CONTENT IS INTERESTING AND SUFFICIENT.A MUST DO COURSE FOR ALL MEDICAL STUDENTS.
By Apeksha K•
Dec 27, 2019
It is a great course that teaches what it promises. Glad to have the opportunity to learn from the best. The cadaveric dissections with labelled diagrams was a boon. Thank you!
By Nimra I•
May 26, 2020
It was a very pleasant experience with wonderful instructors. I will like to have another course in similar domain as it is very useful in my career as a medical professional.
By Wong B•
Aug 24, 2018
Wonderful experience for someone with no medical background yet wish to learn anatomy. THANK YOU
By Giuseppe I•
Nov 7, 2018
The best course to understand Anatomy and Clinical Skills! Very Good!
By Luis E P M•
Apr 25, 2019
Muy buen curso, con disecciones y aprendizajes in vivo del cadaver.
By Michael J P•
Oct 31, 2018
Excellent. Helped me understand my job better. I am a Medical coder
By Thomas L•
Sep 10, 2018
Excellent content, instruction, and clearly dissected videos.
By Stefan E•
Jan 2, 2019
Very well presented. Relevant material for all clinicians.
By kyle j•
Sep 18, 2018
Very helpful. I wanted cadaver anatomy, and this was