Marc Brackett, Ph.D., is founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence (YCEI) and professor in the Child Study Center, Yale School of Medicine at Yale University. He is the lead developer of RULER, an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning that has been adopted by nearly 2,500 pre-K to high schools across the United States and world. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). As a researcher, Marc has focused on the role of emotions and emotional intelligence in learning, decision making, creativity, relationships, health, and performance. He has published 150 scholarly articles and received numerous awards and accolades for his work in this area. He also consults regularly with corporations, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Pinterest, and Google on integrating the principles of emotional intelligence into employee training and product design. Marc is the author of Permission to Feel (Celadon/Macmillan), which is being translated into 15 languages. This course, “Social and Emotional Learning in Times of Uncertainty and Stress: Research-Based Strategies,” is based on decades of research on emotions, resilience, and human development. It was developed in collaboration with educators, teachers, clinicians, scientists, and psychologists. Diana Divecha, Ph.D., Nicole Elbertson, M.Ed., Jessica Hoffmann, Ph.D., Susan Riello, M.S., and Robin Stern, Ph.D. are the co-developers of this course.