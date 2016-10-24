关于这门课程：宇宙之旅是由不断进步的科学发现和人文科学交织组成的，历史、哲学、艺术、宗教统统都含括在内。这门课以艾美奖获奖影片-宇宙之旅，以及耶鲁大学出版社出版的课本作为主要教材。
宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life)Yale University
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
欢迎来到宇宙之旅：展现生命
了解这门课程是什么，谁在教学，还有其他可以探索这个话题的方法。 也遇到和迎接你的同行！
介绍 - 宇宙之始
在单元二中，我们探索人类如何成为更大宇宙故事的一部分。
星系和星的形成
这个单元探讨了世界上许多最伟大的故事，以及他们如何开始一段旅程，去探求生命中最根本的问题，如我们来自哪里，为什么我们在这里？
我们的太阳系和生命的出现
我们来看几项里程碑式的科学发现，这些发现拓展了我们对太阳系的认识
生和死和动物的激情
现在，我们请你想想，在这个广义时间尺度内，人和其他物种的共同进化。 学完此单元可能会改变你的理解方式：什么是谓人！
