Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

欢迎来到宇宙之旅：展现生命

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 4 readings
5 hours to complete

介绍 - 宇宙之始

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 90 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

星系和星的形成

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

我们的太阳系和生命的出现

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

生和死和动物的激情

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

