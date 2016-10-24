宇宙之旅是由不断进步的科学发现和人文科学交织组成的，历史、哲学、艺术、宗教统统都含括在内。
宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action)Yale University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
欢迎来到宇宙之旅：对话 一课！
本节帮助你了解这门课程是关于什么的，谁在讲这门课以及其他探索这个话题的方法。现在就和你的同学们打个招呼吧~
导论 –宇宙的历程：对话
宇宙的进化发展推动新时代替代旧时代，这也是此时此刻正在发生的。我们正从工业时代进入地球历史的一个新时代。
宇宙的开端：星系，恒星和太阳系
要有碳和氧就要有恒星，而要有恒星就要有星系，所以想要有一双手先要有整个银河系。了解宇宙的本质是我们进入新时代的第一步。
生命的出现，学习和人类
我们讨论了20亿年前的氧气危机，细胞内共生这一创造性方案解决了这个问题。我们还讲了现在这个时代的次贷危机，警惕他们再次发生。
全球化: 群体、城市和经济
独立质子会快速衰退，而质子中子结合却可维持长期稳定，这样的故事告诉我们：生态城市中将产生一种协同效应。我们可以猜测，这种相互促进的新型关系会带来一种全新的活力。
