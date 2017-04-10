Thomas Berry (1914-2009) was a historian of world religions and an early voice awakening moral sensibilities to the environmental crisis. He is known for articulating a “new story” of the universe that explores the implications of the evolutionary sciences and cultural traditions for creating a flourishing future.
About this Course
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to The Worldview of Thomas Berry: the Flourishing of the Earth Community
Learn what this course is about, who's teaching it, and other ways you can explore this topic. Meet and greet your peers as well!
Introduction - Thomas Berry as Cultural Historian
Mary Evelyn and John talk about their first encounters with Thomas Berry.
Thomas Berry’s Study of World Cultures and Religions
Thomas Berry was a scholar of Earth’s cultures; someone who inspired others to understand that the scientific story of the universe was a primary revelation, on the part with the world’s religions, and needing to be integrated with world’s cultures.
Influence of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin
Learn how Pierre Teilhard de Chardin inspired Thomas Berry. Discover Special Relativity as a way of showing the omnipresence of the “within.”
“The New Story”
Thomas Berry’s Differentiation, Subjectivity, and Communion as the overall guidance the New Story provides for humanity.
Reviews
- 5 stars84%
- 4 stars11.20%
- 3 stars1.60%
- 2 stars0.80%
- 1 star2.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE WORLDVIEW OF THOMAS BERRY: THE FLOURISHING OF THE EARTH COMMUNITY
Loved learning about Thomas Berry's amazing writing and the 'Great Work'.
A wonderful collection of primary materials by Thomas Berry. So inspiring and informative!
This course should be made mandatory is all schools and work places around the world NOW !!!
Father Thomas was the great thinker of our lifetime, an honor to have learned again from him.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.