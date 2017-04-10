About this Course

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to The Worldview of Thomas Berry: the Flourishing of the Earth Community

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 6 readings
3 hours to complete

Introduction - Thomas Berry as Cultural Historian

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Thomas Berry’s Study of World Cultures and Religions

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 128 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Influence of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

“The New Story”

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

