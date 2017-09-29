M
Dec 6, 2019
I have just completed the 3-course specialization that included this course. All excellent, inspirational, and hopeful. This content is essential for emergence into the Ecozoic Era.
Jun 22, 2019
I love Thomas Berry and they way he is able to tell us the story of the universe. This is an amazing course, an eye opener and a spiritual journey overall.\n\nThank You.
By Tun L A•
Sep 29, 2017
This course will give new insight, grand thought concerning everything, the all things exist in the universe, to you. I want you to have these things as I have.
By Juliet B•
Mar 20, 2017
A fantastic course that deepened my understanding of the brilliant thought of Thomas Berry, bringing to life his personal story and the stories he told.
By C•
Jun 8, 2017
This course has so inspired me to learn more and to motivate others to celebrate our Earth Community by learning how to better care for the planet.
By Silvia D B•
Aug 30, 2017
This was an eye opener and an amazing and inspiring experience for me. I couldn't wait to watch the videos and read the portions of the books, downloaded all the transcripts to read later again! I didn't know anything about Thomas Berry and had a sort of skepticism towards a catholic priest approach to environmentalism. But I was blown away by his amazing vision and open mind. I loved that the course is respectful of religious (and non religious) views. Thomas Berry simple but transformational experience in the meadow and his love and understanding of nature and nature's rights completely transformed my own thinking and approach to the Great Work ahead for each one of us. Just before completing the course I attended an Art of Mentoring experience and between these two, they sealed my commitment to the Great Work. Thank you!
By Annabella R•
Nov 20, 2018
Love love this work. I am just getting to know the work of Thomas Berry and how edgy these thoughts were some 20 years ago. thank you for introducing this seminal work and allowing for an understanding of context . i also appreicate learning about how we are more the same , than different, across our different "spiritualities" Thank you.
By Teresa N Y S•
Mar 2, 2017
Amazing! Awe-inspiring! I have found great energy, wisdom, and respite from this series of courses, as I work everyday to maintain environmental policies and laws. I loved the organization, and will continue to write on these subjects. I appreciate all your extraordinary effort in putting these courses together.
By Michelle S•
Mar 27, 2017
Thomas Berry was a visionary, illuminating our context and leading the way forward to give hope to our generation and those to come. This is a call to action from the future. The vision of a flourishing Earth community, where humans enhance and nurture, brings me great hope and purpose. What a gift.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Fogan A•
Jan 19, 2019
Great worldview teaching, if even i don't agree with everything... But sure you are right on many pints about accepting eac other and living together the future out our world and how to care bout the environment...
By Tom•
Aug 18, 2021
I had high expectations for this course since I had already read JOTU five or six times. However, this wonderful presentation exceeded all that I was hoping for. My horizons were broadened tremendously!
By Mary L L•
Dec 7, 2019
By Hyunsook K•
Nov 27, 2016
It's beautiful! I've never described any coursera courses this way. This lecture guides us widen and enhanced world around us. I believe it make us becoming better beings. Thank you!
By Ujjawal S•
Jun 23, 2019
By Cornelia S L•
Feb 3, 2017
I had never read Thomas Berry and with this course I just couldn't stop reading his books and the vision he had about the earth and his view of Teilhard de Chardin.
By Shinichi T•
Apr 10, 2020
Thank you for offering a wonderful learning experience to create a flourishing future.
This course gave me the base for the journey of my life.
By Richard J•
Jul 9, 2020
Father Thomas was the great thinker of our lifetime, an honor to have learned again from him.
By Karim F•
Apr 11, 2017
This course should be made mandatory is all schools and work places around the world NOW !!!
By Patricia C•
May 24, 2022
A wonderful collection of primary materials by Thomas Berry. So inspiring and informative!
By Julian P P•
Jul 6, 2017
Loved learning about Thomas Berry's amazing writing and the 'Great Work'.
By YASH A M 1•
Oct 17, 2021
great course. will change your perspective towards life
By Deleted A•
Dec 2, 2019
This should be a required course in every discipline!
By Великодный А И•
May 21, 2018
It is one of the best courses I have ever studied!
By Fernando B•
Mar 19, 2018
A transformational course, a spiritual journey. -
By Devin O•
Aug 13, 2019
Top tier education and eye opening experience.
By louis f d m p s•
Feb 25, 2017
Nice; contemplate this wonderful jorney