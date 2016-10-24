About this Course

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

欢迎来到Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 5 readings
3 hours to complete

引言 - 文化历史学家Thomas Berry

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Thomas Berry有关世界文化和宗教的研究

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 128 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

德日进的影响

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

“新故事”

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

