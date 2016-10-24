Thomas Berry(1914-2009)是一位研究世界宗教的历史学家，并且很早就对于唤醒对于环境危机的敏感性表达意见。他最知名的研究莫过于他的关于宇宙的“新的故事”，“新的故事”包括了进化科学和传统文化用来创造繁荣的未来。
Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community)Yale University
Yale University
欢迎来到Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣
你将了解本门课是关于什么内容，由谁来教授，以及其他你可以探索这个主题的方法。最后，希望你能跟你的同学们打个招呼！
引言 - 文化历史学家Thomas Berry
Mary Evelyn 和 John谈论他们与Thomas Berry的第一次相遇
Thomas Berry有关世界文化和宗教的研究
Thomas Berry是一位地球文化的学者，他启发了人们懂得了宇宙的科学故事是最基础的启示，我们需要结合世界宗教和世界文化的背景来综合理解。
德日进的影响
了解德日进是如何启发Thomas Berry的。发现作为展示无所不在的“内在”的特殊的联系性。
“新故事”
本节主要内容是Thomas Berry将分异、主体性和共享作为提供给人文的新故事的总体指导。
