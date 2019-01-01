Profile

Akhil Reed Amar

Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science

    Bio

    Akhil Reed Amar is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, where he teaches constitutional law at both Yale College and Yale Law School. His work has won awards from both the American Bar Association and the Federalist Society. He has been favorably cited by Supreme Court Justices in over two dozen cases, and he regularly testifies before Congress at the invitation of both Republicans and Democrats. He has written widely for popular publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, and Slate. He was an informal consultant to the popular TV show, The West Wing, and his work has been showcased on more recent TV shows such as The Colbert Report, Charlie Rose, and Up! With Chris Hayes. Professor Amar is also the author of several books, including The Constitution and Criminal Procedure: First Principles (Yale Univ. Press, 1997), The Bill of Rights: Creation and Reconstruction (Yale Univ. Press, 1998), America’s Constitution: A Biography (Random House, 2005), and most recently, America’s Unwritten Constitution: The Precedents and Principles We Live By (Basic Books, 2012).

    Courses

    America's Unwritten Constitution

    America's Written Constitution

