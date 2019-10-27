American Contract Law I (along with its sister course Contracts II) provides a comprehensive overview of contract law in the United States. The course covers most of the key concepts found in a first year law school class. Each lecture is based on one or more common-law cases, integrating legal doctrines with policy discussions. The course also covers key sections from the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), which governs the sale of goods.
This dude knows his stuff. Definitely recommend, do note that he more teaches how to read contracts and not necessarily write them, can still very much help.
It was really an wonderful journey. Thank you to the coursera for providing me with the financial support to complete this course. Also thank to Yale University for providing this amazing lecture.
Interesting course, challenging and informative. Great instructor and content was applicable to today's contract theories.
Great and challenging course which teaches a lot about contract law and negotiations! Not an easy class but certainly enjoyable.
