This class deals with the business law topics that appear on the CPA exam: Agency, Contracts, Debtor-Creditor Relationships, Government Regulation of Business, and Business Organizations. Students will gain an understanding of how these areas of the law affect businesses and their operations, with an eye on preparation for the business law portions of the REG section of the CPA exam. By the end of the class, students will be able to identify the legal principles that govern various business situations and apply those principles to an issue to determine the outcome when the law is applied to the facts of a scenario.
Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment LawUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to the Course
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1: Forming Enforceable Agreements
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of legally enforceable agreements, also known as contracts. Contracts are the most important legal concept with which businesses must be familiar. This module will introduce all of the elements of a valid contract: agreement, consideration, capacity, legality, and satisfaction of the statute of frauds. By the end of this module, you will be able to recognize a valid, enforceable contract, and identify reasons why an agreement may not be enforceable.
Module 2: Special Rules for Sales Contracts
In this module, you will learn the special rules that apply to contracts for the sale of goods. A set of statutes, known as UCC Article 2, modifies the common law rules governing contract formation, and this module will detail those modifications. By the end of this module, you will be able to determine which contracts are governed by UCC Article 2 and how they differ from contracts that do not involve the sale of goods.
Module 3: Enforcing Agreements
In this module, we continue our discussion of contract law by focusing on the enforcement of agreements. We begin by examining who can enforce contracts, then discuss when contracts can be enforced in court, and end by looking into what types of awards courts will grant when a party has been the victim of a breach of a contract. Throughout this module, we will call special attention to different rules that apply to contracts for the sale of goods.
Module 4: Agency and Employment Law
In this module, you will learn the foundations of the laws governing employees and employers. We begin with several lessons on the law of agency, which underpins all employment relationships. After that, we look at a series of laws that provide workers with various rights, including the right to unionize and take collective action as part of a labor union. By the end of this module, you will have a basic understanding of some of the fundamental rules that govern the employer-employee relationship.
A great course, very informative now I can understand how American commercial law function and I can handle to study a more detailed book. Thanks, Professor Michael R Fricke
Thank you so much for the opportunity to gain a better understanding of Corporate & commercial Law, i look forward to having more knowledge going forward.
I have learned a lot about law, contracts and everthing that you would need when it comes to contract and business
Great way to get insight in the world of corporate and commercial law! Explained in a very understandable manner.
