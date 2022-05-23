About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how legal contracts and agreements impact the success of entrepreneurs.

  • Appreciate the role of torts, liability, and negligence in creating and managing products and services.

  • Examine how to create, evaluate, and negotiate contracts and sales agreements.

  • Know the advantages and disadvantages of different types of venture financing.

Skills you will gain

  • Product Liability
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Sales Agreements
  • Contracts
Course 3 of 3 in the
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Legal Contracts and Agreements for Entrepreneurs

1 hour to complete
5 readings
3 hours to complete

Torts

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Contracts

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sales Agreements and Warranties

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Raising Capital

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Managing Risk

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Next Steps

1 hour to complete
4 readings

About the Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization

Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship

