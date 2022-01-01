- Patent Law
Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization
Navigate the legal challenges facing entrepreneurs. Build the skills to understand and act on the legal issues encountered when creating and launching a new business.
What you will learn
Develop an understanding of the legal aspects that present opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs in their company creation and launch.
Learn how to create, protect, and manage patents, copyrights, trade marks, and trade secrets for your company and its products and services.
Recognize which legal contracts and agreements are appropriate for entrepreneurial activities, and how to develop and negotiate contracts.
Understand how the law influences the success of entrepreneurs.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop projects in each course to apply their knowledge of new venture formation, intellectual property management, and contracts and financing arrangements. These projects may be applied in real-world contexts for learners that are actively developing or managing a new venture.
There is no prerequisite knowledge required for our courses.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Legal Foundations for Entrepreneurs
By its nature, the law touches on many aspects of entrepreneurship, making it an applicable and versatile topic of study. For aspiring entrepreneurs, it's important to understand how to form the business and work with the initial customers. For active entrepreneurs, there are critical considerations on employment law and operating policies. For everyone, the role that the law plays in managing the company, and its associated risks, must be properly understood to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.
Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs
For aspiring and active entrepreneurs, this course focuses on the opportunities and challenges of intellectual property. Intellectual property is a commonly discussed, often misunderstand, element of entrepreneurship and law. Knowing how to create and manage patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets is a valuable skill for entrepreneurs and business leaders.
Legal Contracts and Agreements for Entrepreneurs
This course focuses on how legal contracts may impact or impede the success of aspiring and active entrepreneurs. We explore a wide variety of legal considerations, including:
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
