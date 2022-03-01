Learner Reviews & Feedback for Legal Contracts and Agreements for Entrepreneurs by University of Maryland, College Park
4.9
stars
16 ratings
•
1 reviews
This course focuses on how legal contracts may impact or impede the success of aspiring and active entrepreneurs. We explore a wide variety of legal considerations, including:
* What types of legal contracts and agreements are appropriate for which entrepreneurial activities and actions?
* What is the role of torts, liability, and negligence in creating and managing products and services?
* How should contracts and sales agreements be created, evaluated, and negotiated?
* What legal considerations are applicable when raising financial capital?
"Legal Contracts and Agreements for Entrepreneurs" is one of three courses in the "Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship Specialization" by Coursera and the University of Maryland. This specialization explores the critical legal and business issues entrepreneurs face as they build and launch a new venture. Learners examine real-world scenarios and address legal and business issues from ideation to all of the important junctures along the path to success. Significant attention is placed on new venture formation, intellectual property management, and contracts and financing arrangements....
