May 16, 2020
The professor is fabulous and teaches us in a very clear and precise way. I am looking forward to participating in CC Law II if I have a chance. Thank you professor! It is really a nice course!
NM
Jan 29, 2021
I really did enjoyed this course. The course from beiginning to end was well delivered. The instructor did a great job breaking down the subject matter so I could have understood. Great job
By Mahmoud M S Z•
Oct 1, 2018
Thanks to Coursera that gave the opportunity for such professional and someone who really loves wha
lt he is doing thats why he did it in the best and most simplified way in teaching law i have ever seen since i was student till i graduated
Special Thanks to Professor . Michael R Fricke
By Tahmidur R , C L P•
Dec 23, 2019
Great Course for foreign lawyers like me from Illinois University!
By Vernon L L E•
Oct 28, 2018
This is a well planned, thoroughly thought out and informative packed course that delivers so very much within a very short time. I found Professor Michael R Fricke's teaching method to be awesomely professional and, yet, extremely laid back.
As a result, I believe the course to be a great refresher for those in need or, simply, a terrific jump-start course for anyone that desires to undertake such a course at a collegiate level. In short, and furthermore, Prof., Fricke's Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment Law course is outstanding and I am looking forward to taking his Corporate & Commercial Law II: Contracts & Employment Law course also asap.
By Mashael A B•
Sep 9, 2018
The course is so insightful and definitely enhances your knowledge on its subject. Its unbelievable how the professor makes such heavy course SUPER LIGHT and fun!!
By Ehsaneddin A•
Mar 16, 2020
Nice lecturer. Practical examples. Variety of subjects, compact in a course. A must for managers!
By Walaa A•
Jan 26, 2020
The course is very informative. It gave so much in a very concise, yet comprehensive manner. The continuous relevancy to real-life stories, examples and true-anecdotes was very interesting and engaging. I learned many new concepts and expanded my knowledge and terminology in the fields of corporate law, employment law, contracts and many other essential knowledge areas of law and the application of law.
By Antra B•
Jul 12, 2020
i loved the whole process of this course.All the syllabus was taught in the correct and explained manner and the timely tests made sure that students are getting what they are taught.
By Muhammad A A A•
Mar 31, 2020
A great course, very informative now I can understand how American commercial law function and I can handle to study a more detailed book. Thanks, Professor Michael R Fricke
By Bill P•
Aug 28, 2018
Although the instructor is a teaching assistant, not listed as full professor, he’s excellent. Dynamic and knowledegable. Good mix of practical advice and law.
By mohammed m•
Jan 1, 2020
It was a great honor to attend his course with Professor Michael R Fricke best wishes for him
By Famiyesin O•
Jul 25, 2019
Thank you for this course ...... .now I know more about contract and employment law
By Daniel G•
Jun 19, 2019
Really good class and simple presentation of the basics, good instructor
By Edward R•
Jul 30, 2019
Clear, simple, great practical examples of each legal concept
By Randell S•
Dec 27, 2018
Very well put together and general overview of contract law
By Mikhailo Z•
Apr 17, 2019
It is very helpful course for every business activity.
By Domenico P•
Aug 18, 2019
It's a basic course, but really well-made.
By Isaac O•
Jun 28, 2019
The lecturer has been awesome so far.
By Riya B•
May 22, 2019
Great course! Highly informative
By Hung V V•
Apr 13, 2019
A useful and informative course
By Hamid K•
Mar 7, 2020
Excellent Teacher. Thank you
By Cristian M S•
Oct 29, 2019
The professor was supperb
By Geraldo B•
Jul 4, 2018
Excellent course!
By Mukhtar K•
Jul 31, 2018
very very best
By Konika D•
Feb 24, 2020
Exceptional
By Brigitte R•
Jun 10, 2019
great!