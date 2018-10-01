Chevron Left
Back to Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment Law

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment Law by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
944 ratings
206 reviews

About the Course

This class deals with the business law topics that appear on the CPA exam: Agency, Contracts, Debtor-Creditor Relationships, Government Regulation of Business, and Business Organizations. Students will gain an understanding of how these areas of the law affect businesses and their operations, with an eye on preparation for the business law portions of the REG section of the CPA exam. By the end of the class, students will be able to identify the legal principles that govern various business situations and apply those principles to an issue to determine the outcome when the law is applied to the facts of a scenario....

Top reviews

YC

May 16, 2020

The professor is fabulous and teaches us in a very clear and precise way. I am looking forward to participating in CC Law II if I have a chance. Thank you professor! It is really a nice course!

NM

Jan 29, 2021

I really did enjoyed this course. The course from beiginning to end was well delivered. The instructor did a great job breaking down the subject matter so I could have understood. Great job

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 201 Reviews for Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment Law

By Mahmoud M S Z

Oct 1, 2018

Thanks to Coursera that gave the opportunity for such professional and someone who really loves wha

lt he is doing thats why he did it in the best and most simplified way in teaching law i have ever seen since i was student till i graduated

Special Thanks to Professor . Michael R Fricke

By Tahmidur R , C L P

Dec 23, 2019

Great Course for foreign lawyers like me from Illinois University!

By Vernon L L E

Oct 28, 2018

This is a well planned, thoroughly thought out and informative packed course that delivers so very much within a very short time. I found Professor Michael R Fricke's teaching method to be awesomely professional and, yet, extremely laid back.

As a result, I believe the course to be a great refresher for those in need or, simply, a terrific jump-start course for anyone that desires to undertake such a course at a collegiate level. In short, and furthermore, Prof., Fricke's Corporate & Commercial Law I: Contracts & Employment Law course is outstanding and I am looking forward to taking his Corporate & Commercial Law II: Contracts & Employment Law course also asap.

By Mashael A B

Sep 9, 2018

The course is so insightful and definitely enhances your knowledge on its subject. Its unbelievable how the professor makes such heavy course SUPER LIGHT and fun!!

By Ehsaneddin A

Mar 16, 2020

Nice lecturer. Practical examples. Variety of subjects, compact in a course. A must for managers!

By Walaa A

Jan 26, 2020

The course is very informative. It gave so much in a very concise, yet comprehensive manner. The continuous relevancy to real-life stories, examples and true-anecdotes was very interesting and engaging. I learned many new concepts and expanded my knowledge and terminology in the fields of corporate law, employment law, contracts and many other essential knowledge areas of law and the application of law.

By Antra B

Jul 12, 2020

i loved the whole process of this course.All the syllabus was taught in the correct and explained manner and the timely tests made sure that students are getting what they are taught.

By Muhammad A A A

Mar 31, 2020

A great course, very informative now I can understand how American commercial law function and I can handle to study a more detailed book. Thanks, Professor Michael R Fricke

By Bill P

Aug 28, 2018

Although the instructor is a teaching assistant, not listed as full professor, he’s excellent. Dynamic and knowledegable. Good mix of practical advice and law.

By mohammed m

Jan 1, 2020

It was a great honor to attend his course with Professor Michael R Fricke best wishes for him

By Famiyesin O

Jul 25, 2019

Thank you for this course ...... .now I know more about contract and employment law

By Daniel G

Jun 19, 2019

Really good class and simple presentation of the basics, good instructor

By Edward R

Jul 30, 2019

Clear, simple, great practical examples of each legal concept

By Randell S

Dec 27, 2018

Very well put together and general overview of contract law

By Mikhailo Z

Apr 17, 2019

It is very helpful course for every business activity.

By Domenico P

Aug 18, 2019

It's a basic course, but really well-made.

By Isaac O

Jun 28, 2019

The lecturer has been awesome so far.

By Riya B

May 22, 2019

Great course! Highly informative

By Hung V V

Apr 13, 2019

A useful and informative course

By Hamid K

Mar 7, 2020

Excellent Teacher. Thank you

By Cristian M S

Oct 29, 2019

The professor was supperb

By Geraldo B

Jul 4, 2018

Excellent course!

By Mukhtar K

Jul 31, 2018

very very best

By Konika D

Feb 24, 2020

Exceptional

By Brigitte R

Jun 10, 2019

great!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder