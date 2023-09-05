Kursus DMHO (Media Digital untuk Hasil Kesehatan) akan melatih para profesional komunikasi kesehatan untuk memanfaatkan wawasan sosial dan perilaku dalam merancang, menerapkan, dan mengevaluasi komunikasi kesehatan secara online. Kursus ini dirancang sebagai tutorial yang komprehensif dan berbasis bukti tentang langkah-langkah taktis utama untuk mengembangkan dan menerapkan kampanye kesehatan yang sukses di media sosial, serta mengevaluasi performa dan dampaknya terhadap perilaku kesehatan. Sepanjang kursus ini, pelajar akan mempelajari praktik terbaik untuk merancang pesan dan materi iklan kampanye yang relevan. Pada akhir kursus, pelajar akan dapat menerapkan strategi komunikasi digital dengan tujuan kampanye yang dapat ditindaklanjuti, serta mengevaluasi dampaknya melalui metrik iklan, data survei, biaya, dan indikator cakupan.
Media Digital untuk Hasil Kesehatan
Taught in Indonesian
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
Wawasan perilaku adalah landasan dasar strategi kampanye di masa depan. Para peserta akan didorong untuk menggunakan modul ini guna menghasilkan ide kampanye yang dapat mereka gunakan untuk mengikuti sisa kursus.
What's included
8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Pemahaman tentang pertimbangan utama untuk menginformasikan strategi komunikasi kesehatan untuk target audiens yang ditetapkan.
What's included
13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Pengungkapan konten berperforma terbaik berdasarkan standar industri, baik aset organik maupun terencana, terkait praktik terbaik untuk merancang materi iklan kampanye kesehatan secara online.
What's included
13 videos9 readings1 peer review
Pelajari cara merancang strategi komunikasi digital untuk mendapatkan dampak yang optimal sesuai anggaran dan membangun keyakinan untuk melakukan peluncuran strategi kampanye Anda!
What's included
10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Penetapan tujuan yang nyata dan indikator performa utama untuk kampanye SBCC (Komunikasi Perubahan Sosial dan Perilaku) di dunia nyata.
What's included
11 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Public Health
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Public Health? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.