Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in PowerPoint
Use Graphic Design to Make Digital Images
Create Digital Videos in PowerPoint
Export and Share your Digital Media
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Use Graphic Design to Make Digital Images
Create Digital Videos in PowerPoint
Export and Share your Digital Media
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Digital media assets are becoming needed in everyday life in business and personal aspects. Creating digital media in Microsoft PowerPoint 365 is an easy and free way to build many of the digital assets needed in your life or business. Learners will follow along with this guided project to learn how to prepare a project within Microsoft PowerPoint. Then, learners will discover how to create digital images and add animations to them. Next, learn how to use transitions and creative commons videos within PowerPoint to make digital videos. Finally, learners will discover how to export and share digital media with others.
Digital marketer, entrepreneur, anyone who wants to easily create digital media
Digital Media
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare to Create your Digital Media in PowerPoint 365
Use Graphic Design for Digital Images
Make Animations in PowerPoint
Create Digital Videos in PowerPoint
Export and Share your Digital Media
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.