Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Digital media assets are becoming needed in everyday life in business and personal aspects. Creating digital media in Microsoft PowerPoint 365 is an easy and free way to build many of the digital assets needed in your life or business.
Learners will follow along with this guided project to learn how to prepare a project within Microsoft PowerPoint. Then, learners will discover how to create digital images and add animations to them. Next, learn how to use transitions and creative commons videos within PowerPoint to make digital videos. Finally, learners will discover how to export and share digital media with others....