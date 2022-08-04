Today "genius" is all around us. Celebrities, athletes, child prodigies, even your local Apple employees, all are referred to as geniuses. But are they? And if not these individuals then who? In this course, Henry L. and Lucy G. Moses Professor of Music Emeritus and author of The Hidden Habits of Genius, Craig Wright, will begin by giving you his definition and prerequisites for true genius and challenge you to come up with your own.
The Nature of GeniusYale University
About this Course
33,077 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A curious nature
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
How to create your own definition of genius
The internal and external factors that allow genius to flourish
Which attributes are commonly found in those deemed to be "geniuses"
Skills you will gain
- Creativity
- Art
- History
- Psychology
- Art History
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
A curious nature
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 hours to complete
Genius Defined, Genius Denied , Genius and Geography
7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 207 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
7 hours to complete
First Things First
7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 259 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
What Makes Genius?
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 171 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
9 hours to complete
Disruption, Genius and Morality, Genius and “Disability”
9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.