Barry Nalebuff is Milton Steinbach Professor at Yale SOM where he teaches negotiation, innovation, and game theory. He is the coauthor of six books.
Thinking Strategically and
The Art of Strategy explain game theory.
Co-opetition, looks beyond zero-sum games to emphasize the potential for cooperating while competing.
Why Not? offers a framework for problem solving and ingenuity.
Lifecycle Investing provides a new strategy for retirement investing.
Mission in a Bottle tells the story of Honest Tea. In 1998, Barry together with his former student Seth Goldman cofounded Honest Tea, a company that sells ready-to-drink iced tea that tastes like tea. It has grown (organically) to over $100 million in sales. In 2011, Coca-Cola purchased the company. Alongside Honest Tea, Barry advised the NBA in their negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association and serves on the board of Nationwide Insurance. A graduate of MIT, Rhodes Scholar, and Junior Fellow at Harvard’s Society of Fellows, Nalebuff earned his doctorate at Oxford University.