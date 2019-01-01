Profile

Barry Nalebuff

Milton Steinbach Professor

    Bio

    Barry Nalebuff is Milton Steinbach Professor at Yale SOM where he teaches negotiation, innovation, and game theory. He is the coauthor of six books. Thinking Strategically and The Art of Strategy explain game theory. Co-opetition, looks beyond zero-sum games to emphasize the potential for cooperating while competing. Why Not? offers a framework for problem solving and ingenuity. Lifecycle Investing provides a new strategy for retirement investing. Mission in a Bottle tells the story of Honest Tea. In 1998, Barry together with his former student Seth Goldman cofounded Honest Tea, a company that sells ready-to-drink iced tea that tastes like tea. It has grown (organically) to over $100 million in sales. In 2011, Coca-Cola purchased the company. Alongside Honest Tea, Barry advised the NBA in their negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association and serves on the board of Nationwide Insurance. A graduate of MIT, Rhodes Scholar, and Junior Fellow at Harvard’s Society of Fellows, Nalebuff earned his doctorate at Oxford University.

    Courses

    مقدمة عن التفاوض: دليل استراتيجي لتصبح مُفاوضًا ذا مبادئ ومُقنعًا

    Введение: как стать убедительным переговорщиком

    Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder