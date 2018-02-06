RS
Aug 22, 2016
I rate this course as excellent. It was fascinating and I enjoyed the detailed study. I also enjoyed the beautiful filming of the various locations and especially the Arch of Titus itself
Feb 2, 2020
Arch of Titus give me deeper understanding about Roman architecture, Hebrew historical and sociological context after the destruction of Jerusalem circa 70 AD
By David H•
Feb 6, 2018
An excellent course which before I had no real knowledge of. Opened my mind to want to learn more. Very relevant in mankind's history.
By Rea U•
Jun 8, 2017
A superbly informative yet easy-to-follow course that leaves plenty of room for the students' own thoughts and encourages us to look for more information online or in the printed media. I especially enjoyed Professor Fine's inspiring, thought-provoking way of presenting the information. He is a personality who challenges his listeners, in a positive way, and who gives his subject matter true spirit and perspective. Thank you!
By Lucy I D L R T•
Mar 30, 2017
First to congratulate the teacher, who impresses the class with a unique dynamism and uses tools so that history to be narrated so brilliantly, enters the body and is impregnated every neuron about information, which becomes a part of your life , Since that structure becomes a film that is narrating a history as a whole, that of Rome and that of the Jewish people.
By Jorge E M A•
Dec 25, 2016
I think, I can understand, the more and less of living rooted in a common history. The description of life with the elegies and sorrows can be seen in the panel of the Arch of Titus. The most important teaching is positivism in the face of difficult facts and the capacity of the human being to give a different meaning to adversities.
By Tony a E L•
May 12, 2021
This course was a very different view of what one assumes about the Roman Empire. I found it most interesting. Dr. Fine challenged his students to look in different ways at the Arch of Titus and what it really represented, as well as searching in other locales for similar constructs.
By Aneirin C P•
May 31, 2017
I absolutely loved this course; as a Classics major, I never really got the other perspectives in the Roman world aside from the Romans. It was enlightening to approach interpreting archaeological evidence through a Jewish lens rather than through that solely of the Romans.
By Carmelo M•
Feb 15, 2016
Highly recommended for the would-be historian of Rome and ancient Judea. A course which challenges the common viewpoint of both Christians and Jews, with major implications for the reinterpretation of other artifacts surviving from the classical period.
By DeLise V•
Nov 3, 2020
Excellent. It's been a fascinating course. Eye-opening. I know this artifact very well but I really was able to get a special perspective on it against the background of Jewish history, not only Roman.
Thank you, Prof. Fine
By Rebecca S•
Aug 23, 2016
By Denny S•
Feb 2, 2020
By MaryAnn B•
Mar 29, 2016
Interesting and inciteful. Dr. Fine is an excellent instructor! Thank you, sir. I hope you will present more classes from Yeshiva University!
By Charles C•
Dec 2, 2020
I learned alot about this class. I would like to thank the instructor for a wonderful job and experience learning from them.
By Rebeca P M•
Sep 13, 2017
It is an amazing trip to one of the most characteristic monuments of Imperial Rome: the Arch of Titus.
By heather b•
Jul 8, 2017
Fantastic course - I truly enjoyed this and learned so much - many thanks to Professor Fine and team.
By Aileen C•
Oct 8, 2020
Fabulous course I learnt so much more about the symbolics behind the carvings on the Arch
By Victoria M•
Jun 9, 2017
The only art history class I've ever taken from a Jewish perspective.
By Karan M•
Jan 18, 2016
The best course i have come across on Coursera
By Victoria R•
Nov 25, 2020
Loved it! was so fun and engaging!
By James G•
Apr 6, 2017
A great class, a great professor
By Jim C•
Jul 3, 2020
Very enjoyable and informative!
By Michael S•
Jul 26, 2019
Enjoyed the class very much.
By JOHN Q•
Jan 5, 2016
great course, well taught.
By Winston A W•
Aug 5, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Kenneth J•
Feb 6, 2016
great course
By TIFFANY O M B / / J / V / H N / V / T / B•
Jul 19, 2020
skeptical