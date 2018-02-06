Chevron Left
Back to Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah by Yeshiva University

4.5
stars
115 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

The Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah explores one of the most significant Roman monuments to survive from antiquity, from the perspectives of Roman, Jewish and later Christian history and art. The Arch of Titus commemorates the destruction of Jerusalem by the emperor Titus in 70 CE, an event of pivotal importance for the history of the Roman Empire, of Judaism, of Christianity and of modern nationalism. Together with your guide, Professor Steven Fine, you will examine ancient texts and artifacts, gaining skills as a historian as you explore the continuing significance of the Arch of Titus from antiquity to the very present. Course members will accompany Professor Fine on virtual "fieldtrips" to museums and historical sites in Los Angeles and New York where you will "meet" curators, scholars and artists. You will attend an academic colloquium and even "participate" in office hours. Students will participate in the latest advancement in the study of the Arch - the restoration of its original colors. You will learn how color was used in Roman antiquity and apply that knowledge to complete your own 'color restoration' of the Arch of Titus menorah relief....

Top reviews

RS

Aug 22, 2016

I rate this course as excellent. It was fascinating and I enjoyed the detailed study. I also enjoyed the beautiful filming of the various locations and especially the Arch of Titus itself

DS

Feb 2, 2020

Arch of Titus give me deeper understanding about Roman architecture, Hebrew historical and sociological context after the destruction of Jerusalem circa 70 AD

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 39 Reviews for Arch of Titus: Rome and the Menorah

By David H

Feb 6, 2018

An excellent course which before I had no real knowledge of. Opened my mind to want to learn more. Very relevant in mankind's history.

By Rea U

Jun 8, 2017

A superbly informative yet easy-to-follow course that leaves plenty of room for the students' own thoughts and encourages us to look for more information online or in the printed media. I especially enjoyed Professor Fine's inspiring, thought-provoking way of presenting the information. He is a personality who challenges his listeners, in a positive way, and who gives his subject matter true spirit and perspective. Thank you!

By Lucy I D L R T

Mar 30, 2017

First to congratulate the teacher, who impresses the class with a unique dynamism and uses tools so that history to be narrated so brilliantly, enters the body and is impregnated every neuron about information, which becomes a part of your life , Since that structure becomes a film that is narrating a history as a whole, that of Rome and that of the Jewish people.

By Jorge E M A

Dec 25, 2016

I think, I can understand, the more and less of living rooted in a common history. The description of life with the elegies and sorrows can be seen in the panel of the Arch of Titus. The most important teaching is positivism in the face of difficult facts and the capacity of the human being to give a different meaning to adversities.

By Tony a E L

May 12, 2021

This course was a very different view of what one assumes about the Roman Empire. I found it most interesting. Dr. Fine challenged his students to look in different ways at the Arch of Titus and what it really represented, as well as searching in other locales for similar constructs.

By Aneirin C P

May 31, 2017

I absolutely loved this course; as a Classics major, I never really got the other perspectives in the Roman world aside from the Romans. It was enlightening to approach interpreting archaeological evidence through a Jewish lens rather than through that solely of the Romans.

By Carmelo M

Feb 15, 2016

Highly recommended for the would-be historian of Rome and ancient Judea. A course which challenges the common viewpoint of both Christians and Jews, with major implications for the reinterpretation of other artifacts surviving from the classical period.

By DeLise V

Nov 3, 2020

Excellent. It's been a fascinating course. Eye-opening. I know this artifact very well but I really was able to get a special perspective on it against the background of Jewish history, not only Roman.

Thank you, Prof. Fine

By Rebecca S

Aug 23, 2016

I rate this course as excellent. It was fascinating and I enjoyed the detailed study. I also enjoyed the beautiful filming of the various locations and especially the Arch of Titus itself

By Denny S

Feb 2, 2020

Arch of Titus give me deeper understanding about Roman architecture, Hebrew historical and sociological context after the destruction of Jerusalem circa 70 AD

By MaryAnn B

Mar 29, 2016

Interesting and inciteful. Dr. Fine is an excellent instructor! Thank you, sir. I hope you will present more classes from Yeshiva University!

By Charles C

Dec 2, 2020

I learned alot about this class. I would like to thank the instructor for a wonderful job and experience learning from them.

By Rebeca P M

Sep 13, 2017

It is an amazing trip to one of the most characteristic monuments of Imperial Rome: the Arch of Titus.

By heather b

Jul 8, 2017

Fantastic course - I truly enjoyed this and learned so much - many thanks to Professor Fine and team.

By Aileen C

Oct 8, 2020

Fabulous course I learnt so much more about the symbolics behind the carvings on the Arch

By Victoria M

Jun 9, 2017

The only art history class I've ever taken from a Jewish perspective.

By Karan M

Jan 18, 2016

The best course i have come across on Coursera

By Victoria R

Nov 25, 2020

Loved it! was so fun and engaging!

By James G

Apr 6, 2017

A great class, a great professor

By Jim C

Jul 3, 2020

Very enjoyable and informative!

By Michael S

Jul 26, 2019

Enjoyed the class very much.

By JOHN Q

Jan 5, 2016

great course, well taught.

By Winston A W

Aug 5, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Kenneth J

Feb 6, 2016

great course

By TIFFANY O M B / / J / V / H N / V / T / B

Jul 19, 2020

skeptical

