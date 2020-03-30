About this Course

11,872 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • In this course you will find out that the Arabic Medieval World was diverse, advanced and connected.

  • In this course you will learn that knowledge travels between cultures and that the Arabic Medieval World influenced the world as we know it today.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,798 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to this Course

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 5 readings
4 hours to complete

The Medieval Islamic City

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Travel & Religion

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Trade

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Power Play

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE COSMOPOLITAN MEDIEVAL ARABIC WORLD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder