Magical thought has always attracted human imagination. In this course we will introduce you to the Middle Ages through a wide conception of magic. Students will have an approach to medieval culture, beliefs and practices from the perspective of History and History of Science. Popular magic, as well as learned magic (alchemy, geomancy and necromancy) will be addressed. Moreover, we will also deal with how eastern practices and texts influenced western culture. In July 2016, the course will contain a brand-new module devoted to astrology. Magic in the Middle Ages offers a captivating overview of medieval society and promotes reflection about certain stereotypes associated with this period.
Magic in the Middle Ages
Dr Pau Castell GranadosResearch and Teaching Scholar at University of Barcelona
Sébastien Moureau - University of LouvainChargé de recherches du F.R.S.-FNRS
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
UNIT 1: INTRODUCTION TO MEDIEVAL MAGIC
UNIT 2: MAGIC & HERESY
UNIT 3: FROM MAGIC TO WITCHCRAFT
UNIT 4: MAGIC IN ISLAM
Informative, goes to a relatively satisfying depth, provides interaction and is coherent throughout. Helped me as a source for inspiration for a graphic novel I'm writing.
When i read the title of this course, i could not imagine what it is about. So i took it. It's a great course, with different perspectives and with a really clear language. Thank you!
Interesting as the class presents a good, multi-faceted view and description of magic, covering Jewish and Muslim magic too, which was a very good part
Excecllent introduction, lectures were engaging and gave just enough detail to whet the appetite for more offline reading. No wonder this is one of the top-rated MOOCs out there!
