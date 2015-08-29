A unique and exciting introduction to the genre and craft of historical fiction, for curious students, aspiring authors--anyone with a passion for the past. Read classics of the genre, encounter bestselling writers of historical fiction, and discover your own historical archive while interacting with a global community of interested readers.
Plagues, Witches, and War: The Worlds of Historical FictionUniversity of Virginia
University of Virginia
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Roadmap
In this module Professor Holsinger poses a working definition of historical fiction and sets expectations for the course content and assignments.
What is Historical Fiction?
In this module Professor Holsinger details the history of the historical fiction novel through the 18th and 19th centuries.
Poetry and Exile in Ancient Rome: Jane Alison
In this module author and professor Jane Alison interacts with the seminar class students of Professor Holsinger’s at UVa to discuss her experience writing “The Love Artist.”
Two Centuries of Historical Fiction
This module reviews the history of historical fiction looking at major works and authors from the 18th and 19th century including The Leatherstocking Tales, William Wells Brown, and Charles Dickens.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM PLAGUES, WITCHES, AND WAR: THE WORLDS OF HISTORICAL FICTION
I learned so very much in this course. The seminars with authors are a highlight and book recommendations are great if you like the genre.
Super wonderful class. Very educational and enjoyable. I collected more books after this class and re-read many of them. Recommend The Love Artist featured in one of the sessions.
Insightful. well-structured course. I particularly liked all the speakers and of course, it is always fun to delve deeper into historical fiction.
Great course. I loved the seminars with the different authors. The course was fun and interesting and the professor was knowledgeable and easy to listen to.
