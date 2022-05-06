About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Universitat de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A Voice of their Own: Introduction

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

THE HOUSE OF THE HEART: NUNS IN THE MIDDLE AGES

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Space Within: Female Mysticism in the Middle Ages

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

VOICES OF DISSENT

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 96 min)

