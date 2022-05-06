Have you ever heard about medieval mysticism or medieval heresies? Have you ever wondered about the particular role women played in medieval spirituality? Do Hildegard of Bingen, Clare of Assisi, Marguerite Porete, the Cathar ladies or Isabel de Villena ring a bell? Have you ever felt like you wanted to know more about them? If your answer to any of these questions was yes, then this MOOC, A voice of their own. Women’s spirituality in the Middle ages is what you were looking for.
A Voice of Their Own. Women's Spirituality in the Middle Ages.Universitat de Barcelona
Universitat de Barcelona
A Voice of their Own: Introduction
In this Unit you will get an idea of all the topics that will be discussed throughout this course and you will start to learn about the many roles women adopted in the spirituality of the Middle Ages.
THE HOUSE OF THE HEART: NUNS IN THE MIDDLE AGES
This Unit focuses on the world of medieval nunneries from the Early to the Late Middle Ages. Here you will find the early varied forms of monasticism and also the well-established orders of the end of the medieval period. You will learn about enclosure, about life in nunneries and about the men and women who helped found and support them for their own purposes.
The Space Within: Female Mysticism in the Middle Ages
VOICES OF DISSENT
Exactly what I needed. I thought I knew a fair bit about medieval female spirituality, but this course provided a fabulous look into areas and groups I have never discovered. Thank you!
The content was great, but optional video's were not optional, and too often a question that was correct was marked wrong.
A very enjoyable and rewarding journey illuminating light on a hidden past.
Certainly challenging, but deeply meaningful. We need more women's voices now, more than ever.
