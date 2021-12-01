About this Course

Beginner Level

T​his course only requires that you have an interest in Old Norse Mythology.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Poetry
  • Literature
  • Religion
  • Mythology
  • Scandinavian History
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Week 2

The Eddic Poems

Week 3

Additional Sources

Week 4

Final Assessment

