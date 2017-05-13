About this Course

6,615 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Vanderbilt University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,081 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Game on! The History and Theory of MMOs

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 94 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

LOTRO and Tolkien

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 113 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Romance and Realism

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 129 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Space and Time in Three Media

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 75 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ONLINE GAMES: LITERATURE, NEW MEDIA, AND NARRATIVE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder