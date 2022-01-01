- Self-Reflection
Fandom and Popular Culture in the Digital Age Specialization
Build skills to analyze and interpret Pop Culture. Explore the dynamics of fandom, popular culture, and digital media by developing strategies for self-reflection, close reading, and analysis and interpretation.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop strategies for self-reflection and awareness, digital literacy, and meaningful engagement with fandom, popular culture, and digital media
Analyze the products of popular culture through applied close reading frameworks
Connect and synthesize critical self-reflection and close reading frameworks through personal writing and creative expression
Deepen investment in pop culture passions and communities and celebrate what we love and how we love it, and who we love it with
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The projects across this specialization challenge learners to reflect deeply on their experiences, practice skills of close reading, analysis, and interpretation, and express their fandom in thoughtful and creative ways. Learners will practice digital literacy and professional communication skills through reflecting on their personal fandom in blog-style writing, express their creativity by making something relevant to their fandom, and engage with their fandom directly through online platforms.
Curiosity and interest
Curiosity and interest
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Fandom, Social Media, and Authenticity in the Digital Age
"Fandom, Social Media, and Authenticity in the Digital Age" focuses your attention on the interconnected dynamics of identity, representation, interpretation, and self-reflection. It asks the question: how, where, and with whom do we inhabit the worlds of fandom and popular culture in the digital age? We will explore the role of digital media in the production of celebrity and fandom, using social media tools and platforms as a running case study. More broadly, the course is about what media studies scholar Henry Jenkins has called “participatory culture,” the processes by which bring our selves into digital spaces, establish trust and authenticity (or challenge these concepts), and negotiate identity in and amongst others. Along the way, you will develop skills in critical self-reflection and communication, as well as analysis and interpretation. You’ll audit your own social media usage, and put this learning in context with major social media presences of our era.
Fandom, Community, and Identity in Popular Music
In "Fandom, Community, and Identity in Popular Music," you will explore the intersections of fandom and popular culture using pop music as a framework. You will apply your skills of self-reflection and close reading/analysis to a few case studies of pop musicians and the ways in which their art inhabits and evolves in pop culture spaces. You will learn about what it means to be a music fan, and therefore to be a fan in general. Along the way, you’ll have the chance to express your creativity as a fan by making something to contribute back into your fandom. This project will ask you to apply your self-reflection and close reading frameworks, and will ground your studies of fandom and pop culture in your lived experience (both physical and virtual).
Comic Books, Geek Culture, and the Fandom Imaginary
"Comic Books, Geek Culture, and the Fandom Imaginary" explores some of the conventional framings of “fandom” (from comic book obsessives to cosplayers) and the cultural histories that sustain it. It also explores the dark side of these dynamics, looking at what can happen when fandom turns toxic in pop culture spaces. You will continue to apply frameworks of self-reflection and close reading/analysis to the study of contemporary popular culture, and explore how those frameworks provide tools for understanding the self as much as our cultural surroundings. The course asks the fundamental question: how can what we love - what we read, what we watch, what we share - contribute to making the world a better place? Along the way, you’ll continue to develop your skills in honing and representing your fandom, specifically engaging in activities designed to help you find your fellow fans, help you find your people, and connect with them outside and beyond the course.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
