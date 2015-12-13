About this Course

35,514 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Interactive Storytelling
  • Video Game Development
  • Video Game Design
  • Game Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(6,446 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: An Introduction to Story

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Game Story Structure

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Story Workshop

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: From Story to Game

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STORY AND NARRATIVE DEVELOPMENT FOR VIDEO GAMES

View all reviews

About the Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization

Game Design: Art and Concepts

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder