About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Level Design
  • Art
  • Video Game Design
  • Game Design
Course 3 of 5 in the
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to World Design

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Do Your Research

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Way You Move

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

A Whole World

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization

Game Design: Art and Concepts

