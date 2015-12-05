About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Video Game Development
  • Gameplay
  • Video Game Design
  • Game Design
Offered by

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1: The Simplest Games

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2: Rules and Discovery

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Tell a Story

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: The Friend and the Enemy

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization

Game Design: Art and Concepts

