If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your fourth step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of game idea generation, design documentation, the business side of games, and social issues in games. You will continue developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 3D Platformer game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games.
This course is part of the Game Design and Development with Unity 2020 Specialization
Completion of "Game Design and Development 3: 3D Shooter" course.
- Video Game Development
- Unity
- Game Design
- technology
- Game Making
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Your Fourth Step into Game Design and Development
Are you ready to take the next step in your journey into game design and development? In this module, we will introduce the course and kick off your third game project, a 3D Platformer. In the first part of the assignment, follow along with the tutorial videos introduced in this module. In the second part of the project, you will modify the game to make it your own.
Fleshing Out a Game Design
Game making is about 10% inspiration and 90% execution. There's a significant difference between having an idea and beginning to turn that idea into something tangible. People often confuse the phrases "flushing out" and "fleshing out". Idea generation is about "flushing out" an idea. Design Documentation is focused on "fleshing out" your game idea or adding flesh to the skeleton of an idea to bring it to life. Idea generation (or ideation) and design documentation are the focus of this module.
Business and Society
This module is all about the impact of games on business and society. If you want to make a living at making games, it is important for you to understand the business side. And I encourage you, as an aspiring game developers, to ask questions about the social impact and context of your game. As a designer, it is important to think about the impact that your creativity could possibly have on the world.
Expanding Your Knowledge, Soul Searching and Finishing Up
In this last module, you will explore some additional resources, as well as do some soul searching on what your next step is related to game design and development. In this module, you will also finish up the 3D Platformer project, submit it for peer review, and peer review your fellow learners games. Finish the course strong!
Great course. Lead to extensive learning and hands on building
About the Game Design and Development with Unity 2020 Specialization
Break into the video game industry with theoretical, technical, and practical knowledge from one of the world’s best programs.
