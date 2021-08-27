Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Game Design and Development 4: 3D Platformer by Michigan State University

4.9
stars
23 ratings
9 reviews

If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your fourth step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of game idea generation, design documentation, the business side of games, and social issues in games. You will continue developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 3D Platformer game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games....

By Frank P

Aug 27, 2021

This is the most challenging course out of the first 4 in the specialization, but you are given invaluable assets such as third person camera script. Whiteboxing and grid layout are very irritating, but I imagine they are essential steps in larger scale game development.

By SERRANO S J J

Sep 21, 2021

Really well planned and the way they teach you how to implment the designs philosophies, the tech and creative aspect is really well done!

By Hammad M S

Aug 10, 2021

Great course. Lead to extensive learning and hands on building

By Matteo G

Jan 23, 2022

It was an incredible experience

By Wejdan A

Aug 8, 2021

I learned so much!

By Mohammed A

Sep 6, 2021

The theoretical parts are great

By Юрченков В В

Dec 14, 2021

Очень интересный (и полезный для новичков) курс, правда русских субтитров иногда не хватает.

By Vijay A

Mar 28, 2022

very good course for real learners

By Armando M d S S

Apr 3, 2022

good class

