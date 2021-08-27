By Frank P•
Aug 27, 2021
This is the most challenging course out of the first 4 in the specialization, but you are given invaluable assets such as third person camera script. Whiteboxing and grid layout are very irritating, but I imagine they are essential steps in larger scale game development.
By SERRANO S J J•
Sep 21, 2021
Really well planned and the way they teach you how to implment the designs philosophies, the tech and creative aspect is really well done!
By Hammad M S•
Aug 10, 2021
Great course. Lead to extensive learning and hands on building
By Matteo G•
Jan 23, 2022
It was an incredible experience
By Wejdan A•
Aug 8, 2021
I learned so much!
By Mohammed A•
Sep 6, 2021
The theoretical parts are great
By Юрченков В В•
Dec 14, 2021
Очень интересный (и полезный для новичков) курс, правда русских субтитров иногда не хватает.
By Vijay A•
Mar 28, 2022
very good course for real learners
By Armando M d S S•
Apr 3, 2022
good class