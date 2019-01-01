Profile

Fran Krause

Faculty, Character Animation

Bio

Fran Krause was born in Utica New York. After earning his BFA at the Rhode Island School of Design, he relocated to New York City, where he worked as an animator and story artist on several shows including Blue’s Clues, Superjail, Little Einsteins, and Saturday Night Live. His short film Mister Smile screened at over fifty film festivals and won top prizes at the Ottawa Animation Festival, the Atlanta Film and Video Festival, and the USA Film Festival. He also directed and co-created two pilots for Cartoon Network, Utica Cartoon and Upstate Four. Fran relocated to Los Angeles in 2010 to join the faculty in the Character Animation Department of CalArts. He has since animated for Buck Studios and National TV and worked on storyboards with Cartoon Network for Over the Garden Wall at Cartoon Network. He received his MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College in 2014. Fran is the creator behind the popular Deep Dark Fears comic series, which has been compiled into a book by Ten Speed Press and released in September 2015. See it here!

Courses

Introduction to Game Design

Character Design for Video Games

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder