Stemming from the principles of storytelling and design established in CalArts’ renowned Animation programs, this Specialization lays a primary foundation for experimentation and exploration of video game design, story, character development, and winning gameplay before programming begins. These four courses emphasize the self-reliance and personal expression of the gaming artist, and encourage you to take conceptual risks and develop new modes of expression and form through gaming. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll put your creative skills to work by generating an engaging game design document for a personal game project, outlining the conceptual, narrative and aesthetic elements of your game.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Game Design

4.7
stars
2,551 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Story and Narrative Development for Video Games

4.7
stars
1,119 ratings
Course3

Course 3

World Design for Video Games

4.4
stars
755 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Character Design for Video Games

4.7
stars
903 ratings

California Institute of the Arts

