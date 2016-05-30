SA
Sep 20, 2019
i really loved this course. it inspired me to be more innovative and think out of the box. it changed my mindset a lot. so thanks to my instructor and my peers. your words meant a lot to me.
Sep 10, 2020
This is a fantastic course to run your imagination to it's top! You can built your own game world and show it to other students. The learning curve is definitely improving with this course!
May 30, 2016
Unlike the other two lecturers in this course, this module's lecture is very very bad. I always felt like coming back and learning more with the other two lectures but with this one I had to force myself to complete the lessons. First of all his English is bad, sometimes you cant understand what he means even with subtitles. He repeats many things through out the course and he tries to teach by asking questions all the time. As a guy who takes and make his own notes, I found it really difficult to put together a sentence he was saying. It seems that nobody proof read his lectures before posting it on coursera. I feel that it was done blindly and in a rushed way. If possible can you please change the videos and also the script. Please make it more understandable.
Oct 12, 2016
A very poor course. The teacher just ask questions in order to stimulate students, but doesn't teach anything. Incorrect terminology (Ah-ah? Please, study Aaron Allston works before inventing other words).
Test are cool.
Nov 1, 2017
The assignments are ok and the material too, the fact is the course is basically dead, as I have no possibility to let others review my work (reviewed 6 people during week 2 and got nobody reviewing my work, misteriously, even though I submitted three days before the due time). This is a serious problem as paying learners (as I am) risk having to switch session and to pay more, with their learning plans destroyed. Also, there is no moderator, no instructor, no staff member, I'm the only one surfing the forums, and the course content is a pack of advices without a structured form and solidity. Hope Coursera and CalArts staff do something to rekindle this course as it could be really awesome.
Apr 24, 2016
Very poor content. Everything is already said in last courses in this specialization. Also they didnt gave any techniques or tips how to easier create game worlds
Apr 3, 2016
I learned next to nothing from this course; the professor just rambles on and on jumping schizophrenically from aspect of aspect. One moment he's talking about physics, and in the same sentence he's suddenly talking about whether the game should have a crafting system. Some of the information even seems out of touch.
He doesn't state any information with certainty because he always tends to add "or not!" or "...maybe!" after sentences, leaving you to wonder if there's anything left to take away from the lessons. The entire course could be condensed down into a "list of questions to think about while designing your game world" - it really doesn't contain anything more than that.
Sometimes entire segments are dedicated to trivial things (such as "your game could have invisible walls!"), whereas in other segments he works through a hundred different questions without going in-depth to any of them.
Speaker is hard to understand due to his lack of proficiency with the English language and the subtitles are often incorrect.
On the plus side, you will learn what a "ha-ha" is.
Sep 5, 2019
Sorry for the low review :{ .. i just expected a more organised step by step level design rich content.. i think the instructor clearly has much to give, but the course content isn't organised enough, the speech in the videos is just talking around, some things are repeated again in different parts in a way that causes confusion i think .. i hope this is a helpful review :S and thanks for the course
Apr 15, 2016
I feel like the lectures were short summaries - not actual college level lectures. I really don't feel I learned anything.
Feb 24, 2016
Incredibly vague and hand wavy. I didn't feel like I had to write anything down.
Jul 21, 2020
Boring and common sense.
Sep 18, 2018
Too basic. Feels like it could've been one lesson but it was cut and stretched over 4 weeks because in this specialization we pay for time, not content. I could learn as much from a Ted talk or similar.
Aug 21, 2018
Not a very interesting course. The material all revolved around finding art online and never really getting a solid foundation for creating a real world for video games.
Mar 20, 2019
The lectures did not always fully relate to the assignments. It often felt like the instructor was rambling rather than teaching.
Dec 2, 2015
It's often not clear the point the professor of this course is trying to make. Instead he often seems to ramble pointing out a 100 little questions that a world designer might ask himself/herself during the process without ever focusing on any. The reader is left not knowing what the key take aways were
Oct 13, 2021
This has to be one of the worst courses I have seen - I mean the guy has been using so much "Just think about it" that it made it look more like a philosophy class.
So bad, I would write a book about it ... choosing to actually drop the whole specialisation. Don't have this much time to waste.
Apr 5, 2018
Very bad lectures: very hard to understand the lecturer (very bad english), no material/knowledge shared only a lot of unanswered hypothetical questions brought up.
Feb 29, 2016
I am so glad I found this five course specialization! The teachers are on point. The curriculum compliments the other courses. Thanks to this course, with a little help from the other courses in the specialization, I pushed myself to flesh out a lot of the narrative and design components of my game. Within a month, I have a full fledged story arch, set in a well thought out world that compliments and interacts with the game's narrative, well designed characters, and a balanced and, hopefully, engaging gameplay. Best of all, I've been able to get feedback from other students who have helped point out things I'd missed and suggested ideas. I highly recommend this course, its complimentary courses, and the specialization as a whole!
Dec 18, 2016
Before enrolling this course, I expected to obtain some technical skills for creating game environments by different software products, etc. I was surprised: this course teaches the future professionals to THINK ! One can't produce anything without know what he would make. This course will give you clear direction of your ideas about YOUR GAME environement. Like in the drawing: you should know what you would draw. Having the "color palette" is nothing without structuring in your mind your ideas, planning what you would do. Similarly is in my profession - architecture - there are some already graduated students who can only to draft what somebody else tells them to draft. This course will teach you how to create.
Nov 17, 2016
This is an excellent way to learn the steps of approaching BG design. I entered this course not having the slightest clue of how to start research, and now I feel I have a much better grasp on it thanks to this course. I think my favorite assignment was looking up all the reference photos (project 2?) and explaining what they meant to our game and how they fit in not just with the game mission but related to our characters too. I would like to take another class, focusing on drawing/creating the backgrounds now.
May 2, 2020
While designing a world for a game, a lot fo us know where to start from because we want to start from scratch, right? Well, no more!
Completing this course changed my opinion about a lot of things and now I can say that getting inspiration is no where close to cheating as long as you know, how to slide in your creativity in a "common idea".
The transition from one step to another is so smooth, I was able to finish the course and am getting closer towards completing the specialization.
Kudos to the team!
Oct 25, 2017
Great course with good material. The word load is small, and can be completed quicker than I thought. I wish it was a bit more dense, but I enjoyed the content nonetheless. Unlike the other courses in the specialization, the speaker in this one is not a native English speaker and he mispronounces words a lot. Without the subtitles, some parts are very hard to understand.
Jun 23, 2017
Great course to think of the world you want to create and its limitations.
The plus? You don't have to know how to code or to draw well! (I did all my assignments on Paint and my characters were basically stick figures)
The most important is to think of your world, its structure, its boundaries, and the way your characters interact within it.
Mar 22, 2016
Enjoyable course with engaging presentation. I really enjoyed the assignments which encouraged me to actually try out the concepts, without getting too hung up on it being perfect. I also appreciated the assignment examples that were provided - it helped give me a guide as to how detailed or not I should be each week, and gave me
Feb 7, 2016
Really great course which got me thinking about the game environment a whole lot more than I have ever considered the large impact it has on the successful ability to engage the player and successfully submerge them in the game world. I highly recommend this course to anyone wanting to obtain an insight into games.
Jun 28, 2018
Having to identify what makes other worlds interesting is really helping me focus on what makes my game interesting. I Really do think this course helped me out a lot as I was struggling to land ideas into a concrete explanation. Thanks a lot for the course.
Oct 2, 2020
I really love the materials of the course. Each week's videos are short but sufficient enough for me to get something out of it. Also each assignments were doable for me, but still gained me a new skill. Thank you very much for team and instructor.