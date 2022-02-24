JH
Nov 23, 2021
Great introduction to this material and subject. Did not want to stop watching the videos. very easy to watch. Lots of information given. hope there will be a continuation of this course.
TG
Apr 6, 2022
Excellent course. I have listened to the "Nordic mythology podcast" in the past, but I needed something more structured and beginner-friendly. This course is just that. Thank you!
By Ramon v O•
Feb 24, 2022
While the topic is highly interesting, and the teacher clearly knows his stuff. The course itself is hardly interactive, and only a powerpoint presentation with a voice reading the exact text of the slides. I stopped the course.
By Steven S•
Nov 30, 2021
Dr. Nordvig presents interesting information. It is not just the dates and places, it is the who and the why. I took everything I thought I knew, and flipped it on its head. I am glad I took the class and look forward to further classes presented by Dr. Nordvig.
By Paul G•
Dec 2, 2021
Useful intro with good course content, spoilt by errors in test questions and lack of responce from coursera to reported issues.
By Rafael M C•
Feb 1, 2022
I didn't like this course. I stopped after the first module (first week) because I checked and the rest of the course follows the same structure. The videos are monotonous and the instructor could be easily subtituted by a list of bullet points. He rarely makes any observations and the tests are atrocious quizzes wanting people to remember specific dates from an infinity of dates provided. After teh first week, I felt that I didn't teh information I had hoped to learn. The quality of this course is really poor and I don't hink this is a good introduction to the topic. A suggestion is for the videos to be a little more dynamic and interactive. Another thing that could be different is teh presence of the instructor in some of the videos. Finally, I would like to suggest you don;t foucs the quizzes into a bunch of dates only scholars would know by heart.
By Thomas W•
Mar 7, 2022
I really do want to offer my thanks to Dr. Nordvig for offering such an in-depth course for free, and greatly admire his philosophy behind doing so. I was trying to prepare for a Masters degree in Medieval Studies, and already had some experience with medieval Icelandic sagas, but this course hugely informed me about Eddic poetry and Old Norse mythology as an academic study.
From this course I have learned, amongst many other subjects, about gods, monsters, and heroes; about the structure of pre-Christian Scandinavian society and religious groups, and the consequent influence of Christianity on medieval authors; finally about the concept of euhemerism, which was both new and intriguing for me.
For anyone considering taking this course, whether for academic purposes or simply to learn more about a mythology that has permeated Western culture for centuries, I cannot recommend it enough. Dr. Nordvig is clearly an expert in his field, though his presentations are easy to follow and to understand, and I encourage anyone who finishes the course to read his own publications and to read more into the subject matter.
10/10.
By Elizabeth G•
Jan 29, 2022
This course gives a brief but fairly comprehensive introduction to Old Norse Mythology as found in the early sources, around the 12th to 14th centuries. The lectures are concise and interesting. The instructor has chosen the topics well and also has done a good job condensing the stories for students. I wish there was more explanation about Skaldic and Eddic poetry (meter, rhyme, structure??) but maybe that is best left to another course.
By Viking G R•
Dec 4, 2021
Good Introduction to Norse Mythology, definitely learned some interesting details especially regarding historical evidence of runic inscriptions, age of written records and how written compositions were influenced by the author and the dominant religious dogma of the time.
By Linda B•
Mar 8, 2022
Through this course I was able to become acquainted with the foundations of Old Norse Mythology-- the terminologies, important texts, important dates, and the historical contexts. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to get a quick intensive on this subject.
By Rheged-armer T•
Jan 31, 2022
A really good overview for anyone wanting to have an objective academic approach to Old Norse Mythology. It would be a real help to all those discovering Norse mythology so that they could be objective and not take things out of context.
By ad k•
Mar 28, 2022
An amazing course indeed, and I'd say the most user-friendly course from Colorado system I have taken so far. I have taken a bunch of history and mythology courses, this course taught me a lot though, I gotta admit
By Justin H•
Nov 24, 2021
Great introduction to this material and subject. Did not want to stop watching the videos. very easy to watch. Lots of information given. hope there will be a continuation of this course.
By Shawn T•
May 10, 2022
Just finished 'The Last Kingdom' and found the Saxon/Danish world so fascinating. This further deepened my knowlegde of the history of the broader Scandanavian world. Loved it!
By Tomasz G•
Apr 7, 2022
Excellent course. I have listened to the "Nordic mythology podcast" in the past, but I needed something more structured and beginner-friendly. This course is just that. Thank you!
By Victor R•
Nov 22, 2021
This was a most fascinating and interesting course that I completed on Coursera so far! Looking forward to complete it with honours as well! Skål and may Odin be with you! :)
By Gregory J•
May 5, 2022
Incredibly insightful and well put together; highly recommended for anyone intersted in learning more about this fascinating culture!
By Mary R S L•
May 6, 2022
I really love it. I enjoyed this course so far. It made me learn more about Old Norse Mythology and learn more about history.
By David H•
Feb 5, 2022
I thoroughly enjoyed this course, well presented and easy to follow. Now I've got a much better understanding of this topic.
By JUAN C O C•
Jan 1, 2022
It's been fantastic to take this course, I can't wait for the next one of this compilation of courses
By Ragnar L•
Apr 24, 2022
Great course. Fun course. I learned a lot and am inspired to learn much more about Norse Mythology.
By Julie T•
Dec 2, 2021
A great way to get an overall view of Nordic Mythology. Good content!! Easy to understand.
By Sarah F•
Jan 12, 2022
Learned the real history of the Norse myths and the people behind them.
By Daniel D•
May 9, 2022
Super Imformative on Norse Culture and Poems
By Juliette F•
Feb 21, 2022
superb course, well written and presented
By Francisco O C F•
Jan 31, 2022
Excelente curso introductorio.
By Michael H•
Feb 24, 2022
thorough