About this Course

81,554 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • Greek Mythology
  • History
  • Mythology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(16,512 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 109 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Becoming a Hero

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Adventures Out and Back

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 110 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Identity and Signs

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GREEK AND ROMAN MYTHOLOGY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder