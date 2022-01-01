Free
The Middle East is the region of the world where Africa, Asia, and Europe meet. While the exact number of countries included often varies depending on who is defining the region, it generally includes the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, parts of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, and Kuwait. Occasionally, Tunisia, Algeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Morocco are also included. The region is known for its hot, dry climate, as well as its vast reserves of oil. It also has an established history of political and religious unrest. Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, Turkish, and Kurdish are the main languages spoken in the region.
Learning about the Middle East can help you gain an understanding and greater compassion for the area's cultures, values, and traditions. Anytime you have the chance to learn about the world around you—especially a country or region you aren't too familiar with—you get to learn about people from other cultures and how they live, as well as how their lives may impact yours. This may lead to more positive feelings about diversity, motivate you to help make changes in the world, and help you land a job that requires a sense of global awareness.
Studying the Middle East can lead to several interesting and unique career opportunities, like working as a foreign service officer for the U.S. Department of State to protect American interests in the region. When choosing this career path, you may specialize in economics, politics, consular services, management, or diplomacy. You could also choose a career as an Arabic translator should you choose to learn the language. Arabic translators often work for the government. Because the Middle East plays such an important role in world history, you can go on to teach the subject at the middle school, high school, or college level. You may also want to become a Middle East studies professor at a university. In terms of business and marketing roles, you can land a job at an international corporation that has interests in the Middle East.
Taking online courses about the Middle East means learning about the region and what it was like in ancient times or studying its current state of affairs. You can learn about specific political issues that have plagued the region for centuries or learn about less contentious topics, like the people, the culture, the geography, and the language.