This course will discuss the developments in the Middle East from the early 20th century to the present. It will discuss the rise and retreat of Arab nationalism, the problems of internal cohesion of the Arab states, issues of religion and state, and the evolution of Islamist politics. It will also focus on the evolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict and its impact on the region and will conclude with an in depth analysis of the “Arab Spring” by placing these contemporary revolutionary events in their historical context.
The Emergence of the Modern Middle East - Part IITel Aviv University
About this Course
Offered by
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv University (TAU) is Israel's largest institution of higher learning – with over 30,000 students and more than 125 schools and departments in nine faculties. Global in outlook and impact, it is consistently ranked among the world's top 100 universities, as well as the top 20 institutions in terms of scientific citations. A spirit of openness and innovation is evident in all of TAU's teaching and research activities, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and boldly striving to address the twenty-first century's most pressing challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
WEEK 1
Independence and revolutionary politics in the Arab world
WEEK 2
The beginnings of the Arab-Israeli conflict
WEEK 3
The escalation and de-escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict from 1948 to 1973
WEEK 4
The escalation and de-escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict from 1973 to the present
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.