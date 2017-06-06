About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Holocaust
  • Middle East
  • History
  • Israel
Instructors

Offered by

Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Emergence of Zionism

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Jewish Community (Yishuv) in Palestine Under British Mandate, 1921-1939

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

WWII, the Holocaust, the end of the Mandate and the Establishment of Israel

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE HISTORY OF MODERN ISRAEL - PART I: FROM AN IDEA TO A STATE

