Prof. Eyal Naveh is a professor of history at Tel Aviv University, and the Kibbutzim College of Education. Currently he serves as the chairperson of the Department of General History, at Tel Aviv University and heads the Academic Council at Seminar Hakibbutzim. Professor Naveh received his PhD from UC Berkeley. He teaches U.S. history, modern Israeli history, and history education in several universities in Israel and abroad, including at UC Berkeley, Cornell University, University of Toronto, and Venice International University. Alongside his academic publications, Professor Naveh wrote seven textbooks for the Israeli K-12 education system. He also coordinated and advised the Israeli-Palestinian Two Narratives history project. His latest book, Past in Turmoil – Public Debates over Historical Issues in Israel, is in print and will be out soon.