Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Week 2

Zionism - The ideological roots of Israel's state and society

Week 3

Building a nation, constructing a memory: on sacred time and space in the Israeli society

Week 4

Who are the Israelis – Demographic dynamics and their social consequences

