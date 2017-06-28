Israel is a country that draws a lot of public attention around the globe. Nevertheless, both those who support Israel and those who are critical of its geopolitical standing and policies, usually have a very limited knowledge about the Israeli society and its political system. This course presents Israel from multiple perspectives - political, social, economic and cultural - in an attempt to expose the learners to a cutting edge academic research on the country.
Israel State and SocietyHebrew University of Jerusalem
About this Course
Offered by
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ranked among the top academic and research institutions worldwide, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading university and premier research institution. Serving 23,000 students from 70 countries, the Hebrew University produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. The Hebrew University was founded in 1918 by visionaries including Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, Martin Buber and Chaim Weizmann. It is located on three campuses in Jerusalem and a fourth in Rehovot. Visit the website at http://new.huji.ac.il/en. Join our online learners community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/hujimooc/.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Israel is a country that draws a lot of public attention around the globe. Nevertheless, both those who support Israel and those who are critical of its geopolitical standing and policies, usually have a very limited knowledge about the Israeli society and its political system. This course presents Israel from multiple perspectives - political, social, economic and cultural - in an attempt to expose the learners to a cutting edge academic research on the country. Each of the 13 sessions is focused on one aspect of the Israeli society. Every session starts with a general introduction of the issue at hand, hosting one expert or more, who share their most recent studies and insights on that specific field. Every 15 minutes, or so, the students are asked to answer an informative quiz of comprised of a single question. Upon the completion of each class, an online chat will be opened.
Zionism - The ideological roots of Israel's state and society
The state of Israel was established in 1948, as the nation state of the Jewish people. Yet, many of its current features can be traced back to the Jewish religious longing to return to Zion (or Jerusalem), and to the national political movement known as Zionism. In our first lesson we go back to the origins of the Zionist ideology and the political institutions it generated and examine how they have shaped Israeli society over the years with a special interest in the Zionist vision of Theodor Herzl.
Building a nation, constructing a memory: on sacred time and space in the Israeli society
Zionism has brought together Jews from different countries, all over the world; Jews who have lived in this territory for generations, and the Arab inhabitants of the land. These groups have differed in their history, national narratives, and vision for the future of the country. They spoke different languages, and told their children different stories about the things that connect them to the land. This class tells the story of the nation building process and the (partially) successful quest to construct a national identity in this divided society.
Who are the Israelis – Demographic dynamics and their social consequences
This session presents the different groups comprising the Israeli society, and the changes in their composition over time. It also presents what had been considered the "demographic problem," and the reasons for the country's high fertility rates.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.31%
- 4 stars13.01%
- 3 stars3.80%
- 2 stars0.63%
- 1 star2.22%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ISRAEL STATE AND SOCIETY
Good course for learning about contemporary Israeli society with a variety of lecturers who are leaders on their topics.
Its fascinating and rich. I feel privilege to listen to and learn from these many great minds.
Really good over view of the demographics of Israeli society. As a diaspora Jew it's given me a greater understanding of Israeli politics.
I really loved this course! THanks Coursera, thanks the HEbrew University of Jerusalem for this opportunity. I will keep on learning and hold this diploma as an award! Thanks again!! Diego da Rocha
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.