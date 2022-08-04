About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Thumbs Up97%(5,438 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Intro

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Modernity, Tradition and the Age of Reform

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Rise of Nationalism; The Demise of Empire

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Creation of the Middle East State System

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

