Blanca Villuendas is a PhD candidate at the Spanish National Research Council and at the Complutense University of Madrid, currently working on Mediaeval Judaeo-Arabic literature in the field of Divination. In her research, she studies and edits manuscripts that come from two synagogues in Cairo. One of her great interests is to explore the transmission of works and ideas between peoples and to challenge the concept of cultural identity for which Divination provides a very unique and interesting perspective.