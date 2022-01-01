Free
Caltech
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Learning, Scientific Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Mathematics, Research and Design, Product Lifecycle, Machine Learning, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Reinforcement Learning, Exploratory Data Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Geology, Problem Solving, Data Visualization, Design and Product, Business Psychology
4.8
(689 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Astronomy is the study of space and the celestial bodies that occupy that space. The discipline of astronomy covers a multitude of objects from stars to planets to asteroids and more. When you study astronomy, you might observe the sun and other planets nearest to us, but you can also research the heavenly bodies that are millions of light-years away from earth. There are two primary fields of astronomy. Observational astronomy concerns itself with the planets, stars, and other celestial objects themselves, while theoretical astronomy deals with questions of the origins and development of bodies and systems in space.
It's important to learn astronomy to discover fascinating aspects of our universe, take part in novel research related to space, or enhance your career opportunities in the field of astronomy. Whether you're a casual student of astronomy or you work with astronomy for a living, it's easy to spend hours in awe of the vastness and variety of what's out there in space. However, astronomy isn't just an interesting area of study; it's also a rewarding field with practical applications for science, business, and technology. The study of astronomy has led to breakthroughs in energy, medicine, aerospace, and other industries. The study of space has led to breakthroughs in military technology while at the same time fostering international cooperation.
If you get a degree in astronomy, you may be able to find work in the academic world teaching astronomy to other students or researching different issues in the field. You can also opt for a job at a planetarium or observatory, sharing your love of space with visitors and tour groups. There are a host of careers in the government and private space exploration industries, as well as opportunities in the aerospace sector. Astronomy offers a host of ways to turn your passion for space into a fulfilling career.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can learn from survey courses in space science, or you can discover specific subjects like black holes, eclipses, or Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. Whether you're a casual student of space or you're looking to turn your love of astronomy into a career, you can learn about black holes, the Big Bank theory, dark energy, data-driven astronomy, archaeoastronomy, and astrobiology.