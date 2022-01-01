University of Colorado Boulder
Optics is the scientific study of light that's visible and light that's invisible, in the field of physics. Additionally, the field of optics deals with vision. As part of the study of how light behaves in optics, physical scientists explore the specifics of how light moves and is transmitted to one place or deflected away from another. The transmission and deflection of radiation is also included in the field of optics. Some of the other forms of radiation included in this field are microwaves, radio waves, and X-rays.
It's important to learn about optics because light is the source of so many things that surround you in the everyday world, and understanding its properties can help make everything around you more interesting. You can also use learning about optics as a way to improve your skills in the field of physics to upgrade your career, as part of earning a certification or a degree, or as a way to enter an entirely new field of work.
Some typical careers that use optics are in the engineering field, such as optical engineers, laser engineers, mechanical design engineers, and machine vision engineers. These careers require strong mathematical skills and analytical skills. Some other optics careers include research and scientific careers, such as optics physicists, observatory scientists, and camera design researchers. There are also jobs in the optical field making eyewear, such as optical technicians and optical fabrication technicians.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn optics by providing opportunities to apply the information you're learning alongside projects that can make your studies come alive for you. Additionally, you can start out with the beginner level optics courses to build a solid understanding of optics before moving into more advanced courses on topics like optical efficiency, resolution, and quantum optics.