以深入淺出的概念說明日常生活與科學應用中常見的光學現象，特色在於大量的範例以及實驗展示。
基礎光學一 (Introduction to Optics (1))National Taiwan University
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
28 minutes to complete
課程介紹
介紹課程內容、要求、修課動機
光學簡介
生活中的光學、光學歷史、光的本質
光與物質的交互作用
反射、折射、散射、吸收、放光
幾何光學
用數學描述光、透鏡、鏡子(ABCD矩陣)、光束追蹤法
by PYFeb 26, 2016
Very fundamental and solid introduction to basic optics.
