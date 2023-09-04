Rice University
Physics of Waves and Optics Specialization
Gain a deep understanding of the physics of light.. This specialization is equivalent to a one semester calculus-based optics course that will prepare you well for further coursework or independent study in science or engineering.

Taught in English

Jason Hafner

Instructor: Jason Hafner

What you'll learn

  • How to mathematically describe wave motion through a continuum.

  • How to describe lenses and image formation with geometrical optics.

  • How to understand the fundamental properties of light with physical optics.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Physics of Oscillators and Waves

Course 119 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will be prepared to evaluate real-world data regarding oscillators and wave motion.

  • Learners can solve complicated mathematical problems related to oscillators and waves.

  • Learners will be prepared for more advanced courses in physics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: Wave Motion
Category: Physics
Category: Oscillations

Physics of Light and Materials

Course 217 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will be prepared to evaluate real-world data regarding light and its interactions with materials.

  • Learners can solve complicated mathematical problems related to light and its interactions with materials.

  • Learners will be prepared for more advanced courses in physics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Electromagnetic Waves
Category: Problem Solving
Category: Physics
Category: Polarization

Physics of Geometrical and Physical Optics

Course 319 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learners will be prepared to evaluate real-world data regarding optical devices

  • Learners can solve complicated mathematical problems related to optical interference, diffraction, and optical devices.

  • Learners will be prepared for more advanced courses in physics.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: Physics
Category: Geometrical Optics
Category: Physical Optics

Jason Hafner
Rice University
