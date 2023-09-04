This specialization is for learners who have completed a first-year university-level physics course and wants to continue their study. Through three courses, you will gain a foundation in waves and optics ranging from simple oscillators and waves in strings, to advanced diffraction effects of electromagnetic waves. With an entire semester of lectures and over 100 problems, this comprehensive specialization is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught in on-campus courses. It will thoroughly prepare learners for a career in optics or advanced studies in physics.
Applied Learning Project
The courses include conceptual lecture questions, computational homework problems, and comprehensive exams. These will build your skills in using mathematical tools (trigonometry, vector analysis, and calculus) to calculate and/or estimate needed parameters in real-world problems.