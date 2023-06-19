Microelectronics enable all aspects of our daily lives (across consumer products, automotive, communication, computer, medical, agriculture), and must all be housed in secure packages. This specialization, jointly developed by ASU and Intel, provides a foundational understanding of what Semiconductor Packaging is, how packaging is designed and made, and how it works to finish, connect and protect functional parts.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete assessments based on industry experiences, which will serve as a basis for learners to effectively demonstrate the application of semiconductor packaging methodology. The structure of the course and the step-by-step process is designed to ensure learner success.