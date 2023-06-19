Arizona State University
Semiconductor Packaging Specialization
Arizona State University

Semiconductor Packaging Specialization

Semiconductor Packaging: Design and Manufacturing. Gain the skills and knowledge to design, manufacture, and protect semiconductors with this comprehensive specialization, developed in partnership with ASU and Intel.

Taught in English

Terry Alford

Instructor: Terry Alford

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(50 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Examine fundamental concepts and terms used in the Semiconductor Packaging industry.

  • Explore various disciplines utilized in Semiconductor Packaging technologies.

  • Anticipate future challenges associated with Semiconductor Packaging.

  • Identify career opportunities in the field of Semiconductor Packaging.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to Semiconductor Packaging

Course 110 hours4.7 (33 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Introduction to essential concepts such as length scales, transistor actions and feature sizes of integrated circuits.

  • Historical observations and trends using Moores Law

  • Explore the anatomy and function of semiconductor packaging.

  • Recognize various types of packages and how they differ in materials, design and reliability.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Materials-device characterization and analysis
Category: thermal management
Category: Semiconductor packaging design
Category: Materials-device length scales

Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturing

Course 28 hours4.8 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the various stages of semiconductor package manufacturing.

  • The role of Process Control Systems in semiconductor manufacturing.

  • How Process control Systems can help identify and correct process problems.

  • How to use control charts to monitor process performance.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Process Improvement
Category: Integrated Circuit Packaging Materials
Category: Semiconductor Packaging Assembly Process
Category: Quality and Reliability Assessment
Category: Assembly Methods

Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

Course 36 hours4.6 (18 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Introduction to Pathway for Assembly and Packaging technologies

  • The evolution and impact of packaging on product performance and innovation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Future Package Technologies
Category: Advanced Packaging Assembly Methods
Category: Heterogeneous Integration
Category: 2.5D and 3D Integration Methods

Instructor

Terry Alford
Arizona State University
11 Courses9,969 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

